Lock Haven, Pa. — A 76-year-old man alerted police that he had been deceived out of more than $42,700 by a former friend.

Police said the man went to state police at Lamar on Feb. 23 to make the report. The thief, who is described as a "former friend," allegedly stole $12,157 via a Cabelas credit card. Another $30,585 was stolen in U.S. currency, according to the victim.

Police are currently investigating the alleged thefts.

