Lock Haven, Pa. — A 76-year-old man alerted police that he had been deceived out of more than $42,700 by a former friend.
Police said the man went to state police at Lamar on Feb. 23 to make the report. The thief, who is described as a "former friend," allegedly stole $12,157 via a Cabelas credit card. Another $30,585 was stolen in U.S. currency, according to the victim.
Police are currently investigating the alleged thefts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.