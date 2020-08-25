Lock Haven, Pa. – A Lock Haven man is in jail after he was arrested on charges of statutory sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

Aaron Michael Soo, 24, of East Bald Eagle Street in Lock Haven, engaged in oral sex with the 14-year-old girl on July 10, 2020, according to court documents. He also smoked marijuana with the 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl, court documents stated. Soo was charged with a felony of statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and a misdemeanor of indecent assault.

Soo also was charged with statutory sexual assault for a second incident involving a 14-year-old girl that took place in February 2020.

Lock Haven Police took Soo into custody. He was remanded to Clinton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Docket Sheet 1

Docket Sheet 2