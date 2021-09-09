Lock Haven, Pa. — Testimony by a victim in a stalking case was described as emotional by Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse, who oversaw a conviction in the case.

Anthony Martin, 44, of Lock Haven was convicted of misdemeanor stalking after Strouse said he initiated several unwanted contacts with the victim.

Martin also offered the victim marijuana and asked her to have sex with him, according to the release.

A misdemeanor stalking offense carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail with the possibility of a $15,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 1 at 8:30 a.m. with Judge Michael Salisbury.