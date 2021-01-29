Lock Haven, Pa. — A Lock Haven man accused of two felonies stemming from contact with a minor is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2.

Charles William Carr Bova, 28, allegedly contacted a minor through the social media app Snapchat.

Bova is accused of sending inappropriate messages to a 14-year-old from March 2020 to January of this year.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Lamar Trooper Timothy Wright, the 14-year-old accuser reported the conversations to officers. The accuser alleged Bova sent her inappropriate messages and pictures.

Wright said the accuser took screen shots of several of the messages that allegedly contained a picture of Bova along with the message.

The accuser allegedly told officers Bova sent photographs of his genitals but was scared to save the picture.

According to the complaint, the accuser told officers Bova attended her 14th birthday party.

Officers said they contacted Bova on Jan. 19 to request an interview at the PSP Lamar barracks. According to the complaint, Bova admitted to sending messages to the accuser. Officers said he also allegedly admitted to knowing the accuser’s age.

According to the complaint, Bova allegedly told officers he knew it was a mistake to contact the victim.

Bova posted $15,000 monetary bail on Jan. 27 through Surety Bonds, according to court records.

Bova was charged with a third-degree felony of corruption of minors, a second-degree felony of criminal attempt unlawful contact with a minor, and second-degree misdemeanor criminal attempt indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old.