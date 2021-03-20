Lock Haven, Pa. – A Lock Haven man was charged with six felony counts of child pornography on Wednesday by the Pennsylvania State Police Northeast Computer Crime Unit.

Brandon William Griffin, 21, is confined to the Clinton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Frank P. Mills.

Griffin's social media activity alerted the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse said.

The agencies provided information to state police about the alleged child pornography incidents on social media, including an IP address, username and email information, which Strouse said was used to identify Griffin.

A search warrant was served on Griffin's residence and electronic devices and yielded an open cell phone with images and videos of child pornography, according to Strouse.

Lock Haven City Police helped PSP Computer Crime Unit serve the warrant on Griffin, Strouse said.

Griffin was charged with two felony counts of disseminating photo/film of child sex acts, six counts of child pornography, and one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility.

His next scheduled court appearance is a preliminary hearing on March 23.

Docket sheet - Griffin