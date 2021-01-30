Lock Haven, Pa. – A Lock Haven man is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2 for charges stemming from an alleged aggravated assault incident.

On Jan. 11, officers from the Lock Haven and Pine Creek Township police departments responded to a report of an individual yelling at people around Jordan’s Alley near North Vesper Street in Lock Haven.

Officer Bryan James Greene said they identified the individual as Rick A. Schreffler, 37, of Lock Haven. Greene said officers from Pine Creek Township Police Department told him Schreffler was known to them.

According to Greene, officers approached Schreffler as he was allegedly rummaging through a dumpster. Greene alleged that as officers approached, Schreffler became aggressive and walked toward them with a large propane cylinder in his hand.

Greene said he and several of the officers told Schreffler to put the propane cylinder down and stop. According to the report, Schreffler continued to approach officers. He then allegedly threw the propane cylinder directly at Sergeant Jonathan Gregory of the Pine Creek Township Police Department.

Greene said Schreffler ran away after he threw the propane cylinder. Officers said Schreffler’s pants fell as he attempted to elude police.

According to Greene, Schreffler was caught just before he reached North Vesper Street. Greene alleged that Schreffler fought with officers as they attempted to put him in handcuffs.

Officers said after Schreffler was detained they spoke with a witness, who said she locked the doors to her business. According to the complaint, the witness said Schreffler was carrying on for several hours.

According to court records Schreffler is currently being held at the Clinton County Prison in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.

Shreffler was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, two second-degree misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and simple assault, and a third-degree misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.