Lock Haven, Pa. – The Clinton County District Attorney's Office alleges that a 56-year-old man sent threatening messages to the "Joel Long for Mayor of Lock Haven" Facebook page.

Michael P. Stoneberg, 56, of Lock Haven, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of terroristic threats and harassment on Feb. 23 for communications from Dec. 16.

"The messages allegedly include a series of statements that Long should be killed, calling for the residence of the City to kill Long, that all democrats need to be killed, and that Long should be the first," District Attorney Dave Strouse said on Feb. 24.

Strouse said that Lock Haven City Police Chief Kristin Smith wrote in a criminal complaint that Stoneberg used the false name "Alfonso Bonzo" to send two private messages to the mayor's account.

"Lock Haven City Police obtained Facebook records for the accounts, and were able to obtain identifying information of the account holder," Strouse wrote.

Police allege that Stoneberg admitted to sending the messages from the Facebook account during an interview on Jan. 6, according to DA Strouse. If convicted, Stoneberg faces up to six years in state prison.

Stoneberg waived his preliminary hearing on Feb. 23 and both misdemeanor charges were bound over for court. Stoneberg's bail was set at $1,500 unsecured by Magisterial District Judge Keith G. Kibler.

