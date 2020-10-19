South Williamsport, Pa. – South Williamsport Police reported that they seized 11 bundles of heroin, a loaded firearm, and $2,800 cash from a Philadelphia man's backpack.

Sean C. Johnson Brown Jr., 29, was scheduled for a formal arraignment today by Lycoming County Judge Ryan M. Tira today on felony drug-related charges.

South Williamsport Police Department Officer Gareck Esposito said in an affidavit that he pulled over Jeep Cherokee for a window tint violation at East Southern Avenue and South Market Street, South Williamsport, around 9:06 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Johnson Brown was a passenger in the vehicle, where Esposito said particles of marijuana were visible in plain sight.

A search of the vehicle yielded two backpacks in the trunk, Esposito said.

According to Esposito, Johnson Brown claimed ownership of a black and camouflage Speck brand backpack.

"Located inside the backpack was a glassine bag contianing 11 bundles of heroin. Each bundle was packaged in red wax paper packets, held together with rubber bands," Esposito wrote.

Police also found a maroon 9 mm pistol with one round in the chamber and 11 more in the magazine, according to the complaint. Johnson Brown does not possess a valid license to carry a firearm, Esposito said.

"Also found in the backpack was $2,800 in U.S. Currency," Esposito wrote.

An additional $2,500 in cash was found in the other backpack, according to the complaint.

Johnson Brown was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one felony count of firearms not to be carried without a license, one felony count of possession of firearm prohibited, and one misdemeanor count of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered.

He was released from the Lycoming County Prison on Sept. 28 after posting an $85,000 surety bond.

