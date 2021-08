Milton, Pa. – A loaded handgun magazine was found at a Northumberland County business, and police are now looking for the owner.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, the magazine was found the afternoon of Aug. 8 at Tractor Supply at 925 Carpenter Rd. in East Chillisquaque Township.

Anyone who can identify the magazine and contents to claim may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.