Bricks of suspected heroin and a loaded Glock 19 pistol recently were seized during a traffic stop by the South Williamsport Police Department.

Officer William Macinnis said he stopped a black Audi with dark window tint around 5:56 p.m. Aug 13 in the 500 block of Route 15 Highway, South Williamsport.

The vehicle's driver, Antonio L. Carpenter, 25, of Highspire, told Macinnis that he didn't have a license, according to the affidavit.

The passenger, Alshameer A. Patterson, 22, of Sunbury, allegedly told police he had marijuana in his fanny pack and allegedly consented to a search of his person.

Officer Macinnis said he found marijuana and "a large amount of cash" inside Patterson's fanny pack.

When asked if there were any guns in the car, Carpenter allegedly told police there was a gun in the car belonging to his wife.

"I asked where in the car. He started reaching for the front passenger floor area. He was advised not to reach for it," Macinnis wrote.

Carpenter reportedly was asked to step out of the vehicle and complied.

"I asked Carpenter for consent to search his person. Carpenter granted consent," Macinnis wrote.

According to the affidavit, Macinnis found a large sum of U.S. Currency in Carpenter's right front pocket. Carpenter reportedly told police that the gun was in the car in a fanny pack.

Another officer found "a loaded Glock 19 gen 5 with a 30 round magazine, in a fanny pack located on the front passenger side floor where Patterson was seated," Macinnis said.

Both men had "direct access to the Glock," according to the affidavit.

Macinnis wrote that a full search of the Audi uncovered "a quart sized glassine bag containing rice and three bricks of suspected heroin...a large sum of U.S. currency in the passenger side glove box area and another large sum of U.S. currency in the center console."

The Audi's window tint was tested and showed it allowed 6% of transmitted light to pass through the rear window, Macinnis wrote. Pennsylvania law requires rear windows to have a minimum light transmittance of 70%.

Carpenter was charged with one felony count each of conspiracy possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and firearms not to be carried without a license.

Carpenter is in Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail set by District Judge Jerry C. Lepley.

Alshameer Patterson was charged with one felony count each of possession of a firearm prohibited, conspiracy - possession of a firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and conspiracy possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Patterson was arraigned by Lepley on Aug. 14 and committed to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

