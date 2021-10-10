Williamsport, Pa. — Montoursville State Police said a call on Oct. 2 for stolen keys resulted in charges for a controlled substance.

Trooper Anthony Mazzone said he arrived at a location near the 1800 block of E. Third Street and spoke with an accuser. According to his report, the accuser told Mazzone she had recently purchased fentanyl from a person, who then stole her keys.

Mazzone investigated and discovered Ashley Ann Johnson, 35, of Cogan Station to be the alleged thief of the keys. Mazzone located a black box with a combination lock and was able to search it after he spoke with Johnson.

According to Mazzone’s report, troopers located white plastic shorting straws, Q-tips, rubber bands, “numerous” pink baggies with fentanyl, a glass smoking device with a small amount of marijuana inside, Xanax, and another unknown pill.

Johnson’s keys were also located inside the box.

A second witness allegedly told troopers where to locate a purse Johnson was seen putting in a pile of mulch. Officers said they discovered cards belonging to Johnson along with a list of Lycoming County undercover vehicles with descriptions and the usual operators and their identities.

Authorities said after being mirandized, Johnson admitted to selling a controlled substance.

Johnson was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance along with several misdemeanors that included intentional possession of a controlled substance, marijuana possession, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also charged with two second-degree misdemeanors in theft by unlawful taking and tamper with or fabricate physical evidence.

No bail was listed for Johnson, who has a preliminary hearing scheduled with Judge Gary Whiteman on Oct. 11 at 3:45 p.m.

