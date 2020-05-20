A Linden woman allegedly helped herself to someone else's checkbook and signed a victim's name on three blank checks.

Jamie L. Weaver, 33, is accused of altering three checks belonging to the same male victim to pay or attempt to pay two separate third parties.

Weaver reportedly altered the checks between April 18 and 25, Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville Trooper Patrick Kineston wrote in a May 14 affidavit.

Two of the checks were cashed in the victim's name by third parties and totaled $650, Kineston wrote.

The third check was rejected by M&T Bank, according to the affidavit.

The victim brought an M&T Bank Affidavit of Forgery - Alteration of Unauthorized Checks form to the Montoursville barracks on April 25. Later that day, Kineston questioned Weaver about the reported forgery and she allegedly confessed.

"On 4/25/20 I made contact with the Defendant who admitted to stealing and then forging the checks. The Defendant stated she was the only individual aware that the checks were forged," Kineston wrote.

Weaver was arrested and chaged with three third degree felony counts of forgery, two first degree felony counts of theft by deception, three second degree misdemeanor counts of secure execution documents by deception, and three third degree misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking.

Weaver was arraigned by Lycoming County District Judge Aaron S. Biichle, who set her bail at $15,000 unsecured. She's scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Jerry C. Lepley on June 17.

Docket sheet