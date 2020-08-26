A 22-year-old Linden man will spend a minimum of 4 1/2 years in state prison and must register as a sex offender for life, Lycoming County court records indicate.

Lynn E. Kyle was sentenced to an aggregate total of 4 1/2 to 9 years in state prison by President Judge Nancy L. Butts on Aug. 18.

Kyle will receive credit for time served from Aug. 19, 2019, to Aug. 17, 2020, court records indicate.

On May 22, Kyle pleaded guilty to one felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, one felony count of sexual abuse of children - child pornography, and one misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age.

State police at Montoursville reported that Kyle engaged in sexual activity with an underage girl in Woodward Township on or about May 26, 2019. Kyle reportedly recorded the sexual acts on his cellphone.

Related reading: Two men charged for statutory rape, allegedly recorded acts on cell phone

Because Kyle was convicted of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, a Tier III sexual offense, he must register as a sex offender for life and appear quarterly, according to the Pa. Statutes.

As part of his sentencing, Kyle was assessed by the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board, which determined he was not a sexually violent predator, court records stated.

Under state law, sexually violent predators must appear quarterly to register,.

Although Kyle is not a sexually violent predator, he must still appear quarterly as per the requirements of a Tier III sexual offender under the Pa. Statutes.

In a separate case, Kyle pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of indecent assault for his involvement in a reported sexual assault in a van in Woodward Township.

State police said that Kyle carried a 19-year-old victim across his yard to a van where he and four other men sexually assaulted her on April 16, 2019.

For indecent assault, Kyle was sentenced to three to 12 months in state prison to run concurrently with all other sentences.

Under all dockets, Kyle will not be eligible for the Recidivism Risk Reduction Incentive or boot camp.

A third Lycoming County criminal case charging Kyle with one felony count of materially false oral statement was dismissed.

In Northumberland County, Kyle is scheduled for an Oct. 26 guilty plea hearing for an Aug. 10, 2019, DUI offense.

Docket sheet - involuntary deviate sexual intercourse

Docket sheet - indecent assault