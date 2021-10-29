Woodward Township, Pa. — After asking an individual to leave his residence, a man was allegedly put into a "rear naked chokehold" by his unwelcome visitor in Woodward Township.

Montoursville PSP Troopers said Eric Lee Sagan, 40, of Linden was charged with second-degree strangulation after an incident near the 300 block of Youngs Road.

According to an affidavit, Sagan entered the residence yelling and demanding a meeting. The accuser said he was then punched in the face with a closed fist.

The accuser retreated to a bathroom and “bluffed,” telling Sagan he was going to call the police. Sagan allegedly remained at the residence and waited for police to arrive.

Sagan was asked to leave a second time when the accuser emerged from the bathroom. According to the affidavit, Sagan was physically pushed back toward the door before he struck the accuser a second time.

Troopers said Sagan used a “rear naked choke hold” on the accuser, who said he began to see stars and could not breath. The accuser allegedly elbowed Sagan in the torso and was able to pull away from him.

Before leaving, Sagan allegedly took the accuser’s cellphone. Troopers said the cellphone was valued at $799.

Along with the strangulation charge, Sagan was given two charges of second-degree simple assault, two first-degree misdemeanors in terroristic threats and theft by unlawful taking. He was also given a summary charge of Harassment.

Sagan is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing with Judge Gary Whiteman is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Docket sheet