Linden, Pa. — During a camping trip, a 10-year-old juvenile received a phone call from a 52-year-old man who allegedly told the child “I love you” and “I missed you," according to a sworn police affidavit. The child put the caller on speaker for another adult to hear, the report said.

The juvenile told a family member the man had contacted her several times and made her feel uncomfortable. According to the report, he allegedly gave “long shoulder rubs” and would “slap” the juvenile on the buttocks on at least five occasions.

Paul Robin Manning, 52, of Linden was charged with two third-degree felonies of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and unlawful contact with a minor.

He was also charged with second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault without the consent of others.

Montoursville State Trooper Matthew Miller said after the family member heard the conversation on speaker phone, she viewed messages and comments to the juvenile.

The family member had known Manning had inappropriate contact in the past and believed the conversations stopped at one point, according to the report.

Miller said on one occasion the family member intercepted a call from Manning. The juvenile approached the family member on Oct. 9 and alleged that Manning continued to send messages.

Manning will appear before Judge Jerry Lepley on Nov. 24 for a preliminary hearing.

