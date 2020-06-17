A Trout Run man required jaw surgery after a 23-year-old Linden man allegedly punched him in the face, state police at Montoursville reported.

Defendant Codi D. Palmer, of South Pine Run Road, Linden, was charged with felony aggravated assault on Monday, according to records from Lycoming County District Judge William C. Solomon.

Palmer and another male were riding ATVs and dirt bikes up and down the victim's roadway in the 140 block of Bittner Park Road, Lewis Township, all day on Sunday, according to Trooper Matthew Trick.

The victim yelled at the two males for causing a disturbance and Palmer allegedly came back to the victim's residence and struck him in the right side of the face, Trick said.

The two males then ran away, the criminal complaint states.

When Trick arrived at the scene, he said the victim had difficulty speaking, was spitting blood and "his lower jaw appeared to be out of normal position."

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to UPMC Williamsport, Trick wrote. The victim was transported to Geisinger in Danville for surgery to repair the broken jaw around 10 a.m. on Monday.

Trick said he spoke to Palmer about the incident around noon that day.

"Palmer related the following: He and his friend Shiloh got invited by [the victim] to come over...[The victim] had made derogatory remarks to [Palmer's significant other]," Trick wrote.

Palmer reportedly told police that an altercation occurred as he tried to get his belongings on the victim's front porch.

"He struck [the victim] in the right side of the face and then ran from the scene," Trick wrote.

In addition to aggravated assault, Palmer also was charged with one count of second degree misdemeanor simple assault and one count of summary harassment.

Palmer was committed to the Lycoming County Prison on Monday in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail set by District Judge Solomon.

He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Solomon on June 24.

