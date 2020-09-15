Lewisburg, Pa. – A Lewisburg woman was charged with child endangerment after police were called to her neighborhood for a report of two young children playing in the road.

Police responded to the call shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at JPM and Hafer roads in Kelly Township, Union County. The two children, ages three and four, had already been taken back into their residence on Timberhaven Drive by the time Trooper Tyler Arbogast of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton arrived.

Arbogast knocked on the door of the residence. When Lisa M. Davis, 26, answered the door Arbogast smelled a strong odor of marijuana, according to the affidavit. Davis told the trooper she was the mother of the two young children who had been playing in the road. She also verified that a male friend who was at the home that afternoon had taken the children inside.

When asked if she had marijuana in the residence, Davis denied it, according to the affidavit. Additional troopers came to the scene while Arbogast applied for a search warrant, which was granted by Union County district judges Jeffrey Rowe and Jeffrey Mensch.

Upon searching the residence, police found 39 bundles of heroin located in an upstairs bedroom closet. They also found a black Beretta 25 caliber 950 BS handgun underneath the seat cushion of the living room sofa. Arbogast noted in the affidavit that these items were within easy reach of the children.

In addition, police found paraphernalia including glassine baggies and rubber bands for packaging, four grams of crystal meth, five grams of marijuana and $1,937 in cash, according to the affidavit.

Davis was charged with felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver controlled substances; endangering the welfare of children; misdemeanor drug charges; and corruption of minors.

She was arraigned in front of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch on Sept. 2. Bail was set at $100,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1 at Rowe’s office.

Docket Sheet