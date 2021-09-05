Lewisburg, Pa. – A Lewisburg man was charged by state police for failing to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton filed felony charges of failing to register his address and provide accurate registration information against 62-year-old William E. Sweitzer. Sweitzer has been in Union County Jail in lieu of $125,000 monetary bail.

Sweitzer had been living in a Lewisburg apartment with a woman at 30 South 18th Street since June 26, according to the arrest affidavit. Sweitzer has been a registered lifetime sexually violent Megan’s Law offender since 2003, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Jared Mowen. His last registered physical address was in York, Pa., and Sweitzer had shown up on June 1 for a Megan’s Law update at the state police barracks there.

State police reached Sweitzer on July 30 at the Lewisburg residence, and he told them he was not aware that he had to update his address with Megan’s Law, Mowen wrote.

Mowen noted in the affidavit that a neighbor had a juvenile boy, and the apartment doors were no more than four feet apart.

The neighbor alleged to police that “Sweitzer was always trying to hang out with her son,” Mowen wrote in the affidavit. Neither the neighbor nor the woman Sweitzer lived with was aware that Sweitzer was registered under Megan’s Law until troopers spoke to them.

Sweitzer had previously been convicted of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and also served 12 years in prison for a 2003 conviction of sexual assault, according to the report.

Mowen wrote in the affidavit that it is his opinion that Sweitzer was grooming the juvenile neighbor to be a “soon to be victim.”

Sweitzer’s charges were held for court at his preliminary hearing in front of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. His next court date is a formal arraignment in front of President Judge Michael T. Hudock at Union County Court of Common Pleas.

