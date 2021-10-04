Lewisburg, Pa. – A preliminary hearing is scheduled this week for a Lewisburg man who failed to register his address through Megan’s Law.

Christopher M. Barton, 23, (also known as Christopher Rodcliffe-Barton) will appear on Oct. 7 in front of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe for a second-degree felony charge of failing to verify his address under Megan’s Law.

Barton did not appear for a check-in with Pennsylvania State Police, as required by Megan’s Law, during the time period of Sept. 3 to 12, according to the arrest affidavit. Buffalo Valley Regional Police were tipped off and went to Barton’s apartment at 603 Market Street where they took him into custody. When police told Barton he was being taken into custody for failing to check in, Barton replied, "Yeah, how do I do that?" according to the affidavit.

According to court records, Barton was charged in Union County in May 2018 for allegedly sexually assaulting a male student at Bucknell University while he was asleep. Barton, originally of California, was a student there at the time.

Barton remains in Union County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

