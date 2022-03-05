Lewisburg, Pa. – When a woman in Lewisburg attempted to break up with her boyfriend, he allegedly assaulted her. Now, the man is facing felony charges of aggravated assault and strangulation.

According to the arrest affidavit, Yuheng Li, 23, struck the victim and dragged her up a flight of steps of their apartment building on Feb. 12 as she was calling for help. When police arrived, Li had a shoe print on his shirt and scratch marks on the side of his neck.

The victim told Patrolman Bradley C. Miller of Buffalo Valley Regional Police that the couple had friends over and Li became enraged after they left as she attempted to break up with him. Li then grabbed the victim by the throat and covered her mouth so she could not speak, Miller wrote in the affidavit.

The victim was able to get away from Li and hid in the basement. Li found her a short time later and grabbed her by the throat and mouth as he dragged her back up the stairs, Miller wrote. Police were called and the victim was able to get away from Li and lock herself in the apartment.

Li was arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, who set bail at $50,000 which Li posted. A preliminary hearing for Li is set for 3 p.m. March 31 at Rowe’s office.

