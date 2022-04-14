Lewisburg, Pa. – A 23-year-old man was charged with felony sexual assault after state police reportedly discovered he was in a relationship with a 15-year-old.

Tyler Adams of Lewisburg had videos of the teen, scantily clad, and conversations detailing their sexual intercourse on a messaging app, according to police.

State police at Milton found out about the relationship when they were called to a home in Kelly Township on Nov. 23 for a report of damage to doors and pets. While on scene, the investigating trooper noticed Adams was there with a teenage girl, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police questioned the girl, who allegedly told them she had been with Adams for a month and that they smoked marijuana together on a daily basis, which he provided. Adams also admitted to police he had been dating the minor and had supplied marijuana, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Logan Spiece.

A search warrant was granted for Adams’ phone. Police found videos of the minor wearing lingerie as well as conversations on a Facebook thread which indicted the two had engaged in sexual intercourse on multiple occasions, Spiece wrote.

Adams continued the relationship after the investigation began, despite knowing the girl’s age, according to the affidavit.

Charges were filed on March 23 which also included felonies of corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and a misdemeanor of indecent assault against someone under 16 years of age. District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe set bail at $15,000. A preliminary hearing is set for April 21 at Rowe’s office.

Docket Sheet

