Lewisburg, Pa. — A preliminary hearing is scheduled this week for a Lewisburg man accused of sexually assaulting and threatening to kill a woman at his apartment.

Mark A. Boyer, 53, is facing felony charges for the alleged rape and assault that took place at his apartment several months ago, according to charges filed by the Buffalo Valley Regional police.

Sgt. Frederick T. Hetrick says a woman contacted them regarding an alleged assault that took place on June 20. The accuser told police she had been hanging out with Boyer at his apartment drinking and smoking marijuana.

Though the day started out fun, Boyer reportedly became angry later and began punching the woman, Hetrick wrote in the criminal complaint. She told police Boyer threatened to hit her in the face with a coffee mug and then pushed her down as he hit and kicked her in the back.

Eventually, the two ended up in the bedroom because Boyer told the accuser that he "owed" her, Hetrick wrote. The two began to have anal intercourse, but the accuser asked Boyer to stop because it hurt. Boyer would not stop and continued to have intercourse with the woman, charges say.

Afterward, when she tried to leave the apartment, Boyer reportedly held her to prevent her from leaving and threatened to kill her. The accuser told police that Boyer had a knife lying on a table. Boyer allegedly picked the knife up and told the woman "he should just stab her," Hetrick wrote.

Boyer faces felony charges of sexual assault, forcible compulsion, aggravated assault, as well as related misdemeanors and summary charges. The charges were filed last month at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

He was arraigned on Aug. 5 and bail was set at 10% of $100,000, meaning Boyer would only have to post $10,000 to be freed. Boyer remains in Union County Prison awaiting his preliminary hearing at Rowe's set for Sept. 8.

