Lewisburg, Pa. – A Lewisburg couple faces child endangerment charges after two young children ages 6 and 3 were found wandering unattended along North Derr Drive, also known as Route 15.

Nancy L. Schramm, 31, and David M. Leon, 26, were charged with misdemeanors of endangering the welfare of children for the incident that occurred the evening of Aug. 3.

The children had been missing from their apartment on Saint John Street in Lewisburg for approximately 45 to 60 minutes before they were found, according to the arrest affidavit.

A witness contacted police shortly before 7 p.m. August 3, stating they were walking through the lot of Fairfield Chevrolet at 530 North Derr Drive when they noticed the two young children wandering around the lot, according to the affidavit.

The witness did not see any adults with the children. When she asked the 6-year-old child where he lived or who his parents were, he was only able to say that he and his brother “had to go to ‘June’s’ house,” according to the affidavit written by Patrolman Gary V. Heckman of Buffalo Valley Regional Police.

Heckman arrived at the scene and noted the 3-year-old child was barefoot, wearing only a t-shirt and diaper. A caseworker from Union County Children and Youth also was called to the scene.

The parents were located a short time later when Union County Communications reached out to Heckman to advise Schramm had called the communications center and inquired “if anyone ‘called about some kids wandering around,’” Heckman wrote.

Schramm and Leon went to the lot to claim the children. When Heckman asked when they realized the children were missing, they both said,“they did not know.”

Leon allegedly told Heckman he was in the shower and Schramm alleged she was in the bedroom. The couple lives in apartment on Saint John Street with the children, Heckman wrote.

“I asked both again when did they know the children were missing and again, they both responded that they did not know and that they were looking for them,” Heckman continued in the affidavit.

Heckman noted in his report that the children had walked almost a half mile to the area on North Derr Drive and that they could have been struck by a vehicle or been potential victims of child abduction.

An older child, age 9, also resides at Schramm and Leon’s apartment. The couple told police they had left him with a neighbor. Police on the scene were familiar with the neighbor, who Heckman stated in the affidavit was a known alcoholic and drug addict.

Police asked Leon to immediately get the child out of the neighbor’s supervision and return to the scene.

Schramm and Leon will have a preliminary hearing on Sept. 23 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe in Lewisburg.

Docket Sheet Schramm

Docket Sheet Leon