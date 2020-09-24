Lewisburg, Pa. – Charges of animal neglect against a Lewisburg area man were recently withdrawn at the Union County Court of Common Pleas.

Merle Hoover, 33, of Buffalo Township, was found not guilty of all charges, including a misdemeanor of neglect of animals, sustenance/water, and misdemeanor of neglect of animals – veterinary care.

Hoover was cleared of the charges at a bench trial in which Michael T. Hudock, Union County president judge, presided. Hoover was represented by Brian W. Ulmer, public defender.

The charges had been filed after the death of a 26-year-old horse, “Raven”, on Hoover’s property in October 2019. Pennsylvania State Police at Milton were called by a neighbor who said they observed the horse in a field and believed the animal was in poor health.

Hoover reportedly told troopers the acquired the horse for his 11-year-old daughter to ride.