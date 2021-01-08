Wysox, Pa. – A preliminary hearing concluded Tuesday for a Wysox man accused of multiple felonies stemming from incidents of alleged sexual abuse of minors.

According to court documents, Jimmy Arnold Hayes, 60, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a child, two counts of corruption of minors, two counts of aggravated indecent assault, and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old.

According to police, in Jan. of 2020 a 13 year old accused Hayes of allegedly touching her in a sexual way in the past.

Police said the accuser initially did not want to speak about the incident when interviewed. The accuser explained that the incident occurred approximately four to five years earlier when Hayes lived with the family.

In 2017, Hayes was accused of assaulting two different minors in the same household as he allegedly slept in bed with them, according to police. Troopers said one described Hayes touching her genitals with his hand.

Troopers said the accuser explained in detail how Hayes would get into bed with her and allegedly molest her. She told police she asked him to stop several times.

The charges in the 2017 case were withdrawn due to pressure being placed on the minors by family members, according to police. Despite the withdrawal, one of the accusers did not recant the allegations.

Police said through the investigation it was discovered one of the accusers was medically examined in February of 2017.

According to the affidavit, the medical records show the accuser was directly making an allegation against Hayes. The affidavit shows the medical examiner wrote, “Child states [Hayes] touched her inappropriately. Vaginal area red and sore.”

According to state police, the 2017 medical records were put into evidence at PSP Towanda in November 2020. Charges in the initial investigation were withdrawn, but reopened after medical records were investigated, Troopers said.

The current investigation obtained the 2017 medical records from Physician Care in Towanda. Deputy Attorney General Kristyne Crist reviewed both incident reports and both forensic interviews and approved the prosecution.

Bradford County DA, Chad Salsman, whose office reportedly was raided by state police in Towanda on Dec. 22, 2021, has recused himself of prosecution on the case. Salsman represented Hayes in 2017.

Related reading: Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman under investigation by Pa. Attorney General

Court records show Hayes is currently being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. Hayes is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 19.