Bloomsburg, Pa. – A 42-year-old Lebanon man is accused of sending nude photographs to an 11-year-old through Facebook, state police at Bloomsburg reported.

Charges were filed against Shawn Anthony Douglas on Sept. 23 for crimes that reportedly occurred between July 4 to 24, 2015.

Police said they interviewed the minor on December 29, 2015, in the presence of her mother and father. She told them she exchanged nude photos with a man through Facebook, according to an affidavit by Trooper Bryan A. Eckart.

According to the criminal complaint, state police reviewed a Facebook conversation Douglas initiated with the minor on July 4, 2015.

The minor sent Douglas six nude images on July 5, 2015, according to the complaint. In return, Douglas allegedly sent her two photos with his genitals exposed, Eckard said.

Police stated through the complaint that Douglas sent messages that said, “remember the pics u saw of me nude” and “did u really like them."

Eckard said Douglas contacted the minor one more time on Dec. 24, 2015, to say, “I am getting married.” State police found a story in the Lebanon News dated February 26, 2016, indicating a marriage license was issued to Shawn A. Douglas.

Police records stated Douglas’s whereabouts were unknown after the initial report.

Douglas was interviewed at Pennsylvania State Police Jonestown barracks on September 23, 2020, at approximately 9 a.m., according to the complaint.

Police said Douglas acknowledged communicating with the female via Facebook in 2015. According to the affidavit, Douglas stated he initially saved the photos but later deleted them and disposed of the computer.

According to the complaint, Douglas said he believed the female to be 16 years old at the time. Police stated he acknowledged sending photographs of his exposed penis to the female.

Douglas was charged with two counts of third degree felony disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor; six counts of third degree felony child pornography; and one misdemeanor count of corruption of minors.

Columbia County Magisterial District Judge Craig W. Long agreed to change Douglas' bail type from $75,000 monetary to $75,000 unsecured on Oct. 6 due to an agreement between the ADA and Commonwealth.

Court documents showed Douglas self-posted $75,000 unsecured bail on Oct. 6.