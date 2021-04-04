Trout Run, Pa. – A Le Raysville woman just completed her formal arraignment for charges stemming from a March 8 incident in Bradford County.

Sally Jo Wildrick, 35, was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault for her alleged role in an incident that took place on March 8.

Wildrick was also charged with a first-degree misdemeanor of terroristic threats, a third-degree misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, and a second-degree misdemeanor of resisting arrest. She was also given a summary charge of public drunkenness.

According to Officer Derek Watkins, Sayre Borough Police responded to a call at the Hampton Inn in Athens Township for a female who was reportedly out of control.

As they approached the room, officers said they could hear a female inside yelling and hitting the walls. Officers identified Wildrick standing in a doorway, clearly under the influence of a controlled substance, according to Watkins.

Officers said that as they approached Wildrick, she pulled out a camouflage knife and asked what they were doing. According to the report, officers asked Wildrick to drop the knife multiple times before deploying a taser.

Watkins said Wildrick was hit in the ribs and thigh and reportedly fell on top of the knife. Officers said they attempted to restrain Wildrick, who allegedly was able to regain control of the knife.

According to the report, Wildrick was eventually restrained. The knife was then allegedly removed from underneath her.

Wildrick is being held on $75,000 monetary bail at the Bradford County Prison. According to court records, Wildrick is still in custody.