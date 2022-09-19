Lewisburg, Pa. – A lawsuit filed by a former Bucknell University student regarding an alleged brutal hazing incident was dismissed last week in federal court.

U.S. Chief Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann filed the order to dismiss the case on Sept. 16. No details were provided as to why the parties requested the case be dismissed or under what terms.

The lawsuit was filed by John Jean, who was a sophomore at the university at the time the alleged hazing incidents occurred in September 2020. The lawsuit named as defendants Bucknell University, Kappa Delta Rho (KDR) fraternity, several fraternity members, and the KDR national chapter.

The university was removed from the lawsuit last year by Brann. At that time, Jean filed an amended complaint against the fraternity.

Jean claimed that he suffered permanent damage after he was subjected to a “brutal hazing” that he alleges the university and fraternity failed to stop.

Related reading: Bucknell student files lawsuit against fraternity, university for brutal hazing incident

Jean, who was 20 at the time, was allegedly forced to drink hard liquor until he was inebriated the evening of Sept. 10. He was then allegedly assaulted by a fraternity member as he attempted to leave.

Jean was treated at a nearby hospital for alcohol poisoning and a head concussion. The hazing incident went on for hours, into the morning of Sept. 11.

Jean recounted arriving to the fraternity house along with six other pledges for the first of what the KDR members called “lessons.” The men then played a drinking game in which Jean and the other pledges passed around a two-liter bottle of vodka and guzzled enough that by the time it reached the last pledge it was gone, according to the complaint.

Jean's attorney, Aaron Freiwald, noted that Jean was 5’ 4” and weighs 130 pounds. Jean became “dangerously inebriated,” he wrote.

Jean attempted to leave the hazing several times but was stopped by KDR members. When he finally walked out of the house to leave, a fraternity member allegedly confronted him and punched him in the face. A Bucknell public safety officer saw Jean fall to the ground and called 911.

The lawsuit claims that KDR members attempted to cover up the hazing incident in the next several days, discussing with each other through social media and text messages the importance of “getting their story straight.”

Jean, who was living in Bedminster, N.J., at the time he filed the lawsuit, asked for punitive damages for several counts of hazing, negligence, false imprisonment, assault, and battery.

The same fraternity had previously been banned from Bucknell University in 2009, as well as at Penn State University in 2014, for similar incidents. The fraternity was permitted to return to Bucknell in 2012. However, KDR was terminated from the Bucknell campus in November 2020 after an investigation found they violated rules regarding hazing and underage drinking.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.