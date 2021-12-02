McAlisterville, Pa. – A federal lawsuit filed last month claims that a church-based farm in Juniata County subjected boys and young men to extreme punishments, including dragging chains over their shoulders and breaking boulders into tiny pieces.

Other claims outlined in the lawsuit allege long days of unpaid labor; punishment diets of rice, beans, and water; and reports of young boys and men being restrained with zip ties.

Liberty Ridge Farm, founded in 2011 in McAlisterville, served as a home for boys and young men who were considered by the Mennonite church to be “troubled” and have “special spiritual, emotional, and social needs,” according to the complaint. Livestock such as chicken, beef, and pork were raised on the farm and residents built wooden pallets and fiberglass fence gates. The farm also functioned as a trucking and transport business.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Allentown on Nov. 17 by two former residents of the 80-acre farm which is located not far from the Snyder County border. The residents, identified by the initials D.C. and J.D.M. in the complaint, claim they were held there in violation of federal laws against human trafficking and were forced into long hours of grueling labor, according to court documents. The residents now live in New Jersey and Missouri.

Liberty Ridge and its owner, Martin Nelson, were named as defendants in the lawsuit. The Eastern Pennsylvania Mennonite Church of Ephrata and Related Areas, and Mennonite Messianic Mission also were named as defendants.

The alleged abuses occurred from 2011 to 2019. The families of the residents paid $2,300 for them to be there. In return, the labor of the residents, which often was performed six days per week, was unpaid, according to the lawsuit.

Those residents who were determined to have acted “against the Bible” or broke the rules were subjected to “consequences,” which ranged from having their diet limited to rice, beans, and water, to dragging chains over their shoulders. Other consequences included breaking boulders into tiny pieces with small hammers and digging up tree stumps by hand, according to the complaint.

Staff would use zip ties to restrain residents and would sometimes drag residents as punishments. The punishments would last hours, days, and sometimes weeks, the complaint said.

If residents spoke about leaving the farm, they were allegedly told they would be thrown out of the church and kept from their families, according to the complaint.

In outlining their experiences, D.C. said he got to the farm in 2011 when he was 14 and remained there until 2014 when he was 17. While at the farm, D.C. did not receive any schooling and worked more than 40 hours per week. At one point, staff fastened zip ties on his hands and wrists and restrained him for 30 minutes, the lawsuit alleges. D.C. was often punished with labor-intensive work, and limited or no food and water for extended periods of time.

The other resident, J.D.M., claims in the lawsuit that he arrived at the farm in 2019 just two weeks after he turned 18. He was there for a total of 10 months, in which he performed grueling work with no compensation and was often limited in food and water. Staff threatened “that if he left, they would have the police drag him back because the cops were on their side,” the complaint alleges.

Both men allege the farm violated federal laws against forced labor, human trafficking, and organized crime. They are seeking damages and unpaid compensation as well as other financial penalties, according to the complaint.

Attorney Renee L. Franchi of Harrisburg is representing the residents. Franchi did not immediately return a reporter's request for comment.

In a statement Franchi previously provided to the Washington Post, she said she believed there were other victims and urged them to come forward.

An attorney for the defendants was not listed in the court documents. A NorthcentralPa.com reporter called a number found for Liberty Ridge on Tuesday afternoon. A man who answered the phone originally said it was not the number for the farm but then after finding out the call was about a request for comment, said “there will be no comment.” The man did not identify himself.

It is unclear at this time if the farm is still in operation. There is no record of inquiry or application for licensing from Liberty Ridge, according to Brandon Cwalina, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. DHS is "currently assessing whether the services/programming at Liberty Ridge Farm are required to be licensed by state law," Cwalina wrote in an email. According to Cwalina, DHS is currently working with local law enforcement and is investigating the farm to assess each reported incident.