Clinton County, Pa. — State Police in Lamar are reporting a fatal crash in the area of Interstate 80 westbound in Lamar Township.

Troopers said around 8 p.m. Wednesday night a traffic stop was initiated on a 2004 Nissan Titan. According to the report, despite police efforts the truck to pulled away from troopers at a high rate of speed.

As the truck fled from authorities it attempted to exit the roadway and contacted a guide rail. Officers said the truck rolled over several times before coming to a rest off the roadway.

Upon investigation, officers discovered the driver inside the vehicle. Medical personnel pronounced him dead on the scene, according to the report.

This is an ongoing story.


