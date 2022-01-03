A lane restriction continues on Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury, Northumberland County, for maintenance work.

A PennDOT contractor began work on Monday, Jan. 3 and will continue through Friday, Jan. 14, clearing debris from under the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted in the northbound direction. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.