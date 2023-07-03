Mifflinburg, Pa. — State police at Milton say a Lancaster man went to two different bank branches in Union County to cash several thousand dollars of fraudulent checks.

Carlos Luis Valentin, 23, was charged after he went to Susquehanna Community Bank in Mifflinburg on June 15 and cashed a fraudulent check worth $3,667.

A short time later, Valentin went to the Susquehanna Community Bank branch in Lewisburg and attempted to cash a fraudulent check for $3,867, police say.

Felony theft by deception charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch in Mifflinburg and District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe in Lewisburg. A warrant was issued for Valentin's arrest.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.