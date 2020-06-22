A Quarryville man allegedly climbed through his ex-wife's bathroom window in Lycoming County, stole her car keys, and fled from police when they tried to pull him over.

State police at Montoursville Trooper Ronald Barrett said police were alerted to the report of a stolen vehicle in the 800 block Snaurytown Road in Clinton Township around midnight on June 14.

The complainant said her ex-husband Mykol D. James "climbed through a bathroom window and took keys to a Chevrolet Tahoe that was maroon in color."

The complainant said she watched the defendant drive away and that he was on State Route 54 somewhere near State Route 15.

En route to the scene, Barrett said he noticed a car matching that description parked in a parking lot next to the Sunoco Station near State Routes 54 and 15.

When Barrett ran the car's registration, it came back as belonging to the complainant.

"I then began to follow said vehicle and activated my emergency lights and siren on SR 15 SB near Allenwood Camp Ln., Clinton Township, Lycoming Co," Barrett wrote.

James allegedly failed to stop for the police lights and siren, continuing southbound on Route 15 reaching speeds of 82 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to the affidavit.

The vehicle continued into Gregg Township, Union County, turned right onto South Hill Road, and drove into a grass yard near 700 S. Hill Road, Barrett said.

James allegedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He was apprehended and taken to the Montoursville PSP barracks for processing.

James was charged with one count of third degree felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer and eight counts of summary traffic charges.