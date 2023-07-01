Kulpmont, Pa. — A 37-year-old woman of Kulpmont has been missing since Friday, according to state police at Stonington

Tricia Wilde had not had any contact with her family since early the morning of June 23. Wilde, of 1327 Scott Street, was captured on a nearby surveillance camera walking west on Scott Street at approximately 2 a.m.

Wilde is described as being white and 5'2" tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Stonington at 570 286-5601.

