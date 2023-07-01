PoliceLights_Generic_NCPA_2021.jpg
Alexandru Cuznetov / MCT

Kulpmont, Pa. — A 37-year-old woman of Kulpmont has been missing since Friday, according to state police at Stonington

Tricia Wilde had not had any contact with her family since early the morning of June 23. Wilde, of 1327 Scott Street, was captured on a nearby surveillance camera walking west on Scott Street at approximately 2 a.m.

Wilde is described as being white and 5'2" tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Stonington at 570 286-5601. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!