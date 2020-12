Conyngham Township, Pa. — According to a report released on Dec. 1, Bloomsburg State Troopers arrived at the scene of a crash in Conyngham Township on Oct. 31.

Troopers said they identified Darris Herrold, 23, of Kulpmont as the operator of the vehicle, which was allegedly stolen. According to the report, it was determined Herrold was under the influence and had allegedly intentionally crashed the 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt.

According to the report, charges are pending.