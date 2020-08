Northumberland, Pa. -- Carl Marchetti, 60, of Kulpmont Boro is facing harassment charges after police allege he threw frozen meat into the backyard of a 31-year-old female victim, also from Kulpmont Boro, Pa.

According to a release by PSP Stonington, on August 13, Marchetti went to a residence on Scott St. and started throwing frozen meat in the backyard "for no legitimate purpose or reason."

Harassment charges were filed.