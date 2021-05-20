Bloomsburg, Pa. - A Kentucky man will face three active cases in the Court of Common Pleas in Columbia County after officers said he shot a BB gun into a home, broke into another, and violated a Protection from Abuse order in Bloomsburg.

David Nelson Auge, 29, was charged with first-degree terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and first-degree stalking. Both misdemeanors. He was also charged with two summary offenses.

In a separate case against Auge, he is charged with a third-degree felony of endangering the welfare of children. In a third case, Auge is charged with first-degree felony burglary, third-degree felony criminal trespassing, and second-degree misdemeanor theft.

Auge is being held on $60,000 monetary bail at the Columbia County Prison. According to court records, he is awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for 3:15 p.m. with the honorable Judge Russell Lawton on May 26.

In an incident that occurred a little before 10 a.m. in the morning on May 3, Auge is accused of shooting a BB gun into a home in Columbia County.

Authorities said at the time of the incident there were two young children present in the home. One person at the home admitted to officers she had been shot in the arm.

Auge arrived at the home and told the resident he was packing and showed them the gun, according to officers.

The resident told officers she repeatedly tried to get Auge to leave, but he refused.

According to the report, Auge kicked a hole in a door and grabbed the person by the arms. Authorities said he also punched another resident in the face and threw a brick through the windshield of their car. Damages were estimated at $254.38.

The owner of the vehicle called police, but Auge fled before they arrived.

Another incident occurred five hours later when a resident of the home noticed belongings missing. The caller told officers she believed Auge was in the apartment next door.

Officers said they searched the apartment, which was vacant, and discovered Auge’s belongings along with clothes, fog lights from a vehicle, a backpack, and various other items that belonged to the caller.

According to the report, witnesses said they saw Auge run across the street near the Unity Food Mart at 7th and East Streets in Bloomsburg.