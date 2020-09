New Berlin, Pa. – Church staff had a food mess to clean up last week after two juveniles in Union County threw tomatoes at the building.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, two 16-year-old juveniles were observed throwing tomatoes at Messiah Lutheran Church at 308 Market Street in New Berlin on the afternoon of Sept. 11.

The juveniles later admitted to throwing the tomatoes and were charged through the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch in Mifflinburg.