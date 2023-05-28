SchoolThreat_generic_2022.jpg

Selinsgrove, Pa.  — State police say a juvenile in Snyder County was arrested for posting threats on social media about bringing a firearm to school. 

Trooper Alex Leiby of state police at Selinsgrove says the threats were discovered on May 22. The juvenile, who police did not name due to their age, posted as another juvenile and created social media posts threatening to bring a firearm to school. The threats were made by a Selinsgrove Area School District student, according to reports from The Daily Item. 

Police found the suspect and arrested them on several charges including terroristic threats. The Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crime Unit were able to recover the posts as evidence. 

The case is being processed through the juvenile court system in Snyder County. 

