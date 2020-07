Williamsport, Pa. – A juvenile was recently charged for leaving smeared hot dogs on a victim’s vehicle in Loyalsock Township.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville said the victim discovered three smeared hot dogs on her vehicle on Lincoln Drive the morning of June 24. Police are estimating the damage to be worth $20, since the hot dog residue had to be cleaned off the vehicle’s windows and paint.

The juvenile boy received charges for criminal mischief.