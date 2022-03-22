Lewisburg, Pa. – Jury selection for a trial for the homicide case against 76-year-old Myrle Miller of Winfield is pushed back to July.

The decision came during an omnibus motion hearing scheduled Monday morning at the Union County Court of Common Pleas. Instead of holding the hearing, President Judge Michael Sholley granted a continuance to the defense after District Attorney Pete Johnson and Public Defender Brian Ulmer met with him briefly the judge's chambers.

All parties agreed to the continuance, as Ulmer sought more time to review several thousand pages of case documents he recently received. Judge Sholley granted Ulmer's request to move the jury selection for Miller's trial from April to July 2022.

Miller was charged in May with first-degree murder, perjury, and felony fraud insurance theft for the death of her husband, John W. Nichols, 76, of Millmont. He died at the couple's home on Lamey Road on April 14, 2018.

State police filed the charges after a state grand jury concluded that Miller had administered a lethal dose of Verapamil from her own prescription to her husband of seven years, who also was her third husband. She also is accused of fraudulently taking thousands of dollars from his bank accounts and life insurance policies.

The medication allegedly caused Nichols’ heart to fail. Verapamil, which is used to treat high blood pressure, had a negative effect on Nichols’ heart disease and caused his death, according to court documents. A forensic pathologist who reviewed Nichols' autopsy confirmed that Verapamil would have been fatal to Nichols.

Court documents from the state grand jury outline evidence that Nichols' death “came on the heels of years of fraud and theft perpetuated by Miller who systematically drained his bank accounts and had others impersonate him for the purpose of obtaining loans in his name."

Authorities caught onto Miller's deceptive practices when a lead investigator visited Nichols' home on April 5, 2018 and got permission from him to investigate his finances.

"At that point, Miller realized that her deception was finally going to be exposed,” the grand jury report stated.

Investigators determined that Miller had conducted Google searches on April 11, 2018, that included the terms “marriage laws in PA,” “divorce lawyers in PA,” and “dividing assets in divorce.”

In the following days, Miller, who is a certified nursing assistant, also conducted online queries for the medications Flexeril, Donopezil, Ativan, and Verapamil.

Pharmacy records show Miller picked up a 90-day supply for Verapamil on Feb.1, 2018, and signed for another bottle of the medication on April 12, 2018, just 71 days into her supply, according to the grand jury report.

Miller appeared surprisingly calm on April 14, 2018, when Nichols’ family came to the home after learning of his death, the report stated. She seemed overly concerned about finding Nichols’ will and power of attorney documents, and told her son she “didn’t want anybody else or his (Mr. Nichols’) kids getting their hands on them,” according to the report. Miller was made sole benefactor on Nichols’ will in 2015.

Hours before Nichols’ death, Miller corresponded with another man via Facebook Messenger and wrote to him, “Alex I am in love with you,” according to the report. She had been engaging in online exchanges with other men for months prior to Nichols’ death, professing her love to them and sending them money.

Investigators found that Miller had retained complete control of Nichols’ finances during their marriage and fraudulently made herself sole benefactor on two of his three life insurance policies, according to the report. She also had taken out a $19,000 loan in Nichols’ name and depleted $170,000 from a bank account and $87,000 from another.

Miller remains incarcerated in Northumberland County Jail, where she has been since her arrest on May 27, 2021.

