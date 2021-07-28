Lock Haven, Pa. — Dates have been set for the jury selection in a homicide trial for a Lock Haven woman accused in the death of a nine-year-old.

Jamie Lynn Jackson, 36, of Lock Haven was charged after authorities responded to a call on Nov. 30, 2020. Anson Stover, Jackson's nephew, was discovered deceased in her apartment on 657 East Bald Eagle Street.

Portions of two interviews with Jackson, conducted by Detective Richard Simpson of the Lock Haven City Police Department, were played today in the courtroom as several motions were presented in anticipation for a trial that has the potential to bring the death penalty.

Of the motions discussed, jury selections were targeted between March 21 and April 8, 2022 for the trial that will be heard in Clinton County. Objections to the motions from the defense must be filed by Aug. 30. The prosecution then must respond by Sept. 14.

The night of Nov. 30, police received a call from Hugh Jackson, Jamie Jackson's father, who told officers he thought one of the kids in the house was in trouble.

Jackson told officers she found the boy in his room, unclothed, and seriously injured with an unknown substance coming from his mouth.

According to the news release, Jackson said she washed Stover, clothed him, and placed him in an upstairs bathroom. Detectives said Stover remained in the tub for 24 to 48 hours.

Jackson then shampooed the carpet in the home, disposed of various items inside the home, showered, slept, and cared for the other children in the residence, according to authorities.

Jackson is accused of felony criminal homicide, felony aggravated assault in the first degree, felony aggravated assault in the second degree, and felony child endangerment for her alleged role in the death of nine-year-old Anson Stover.

Court records show Jackson was also charged with a misdemeanor offense of conceal the death of a child and two second-degree misdemeanor charges of tamper with/fabricate evidence and abuse of a corpse.