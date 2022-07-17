Lewisburg, Pa. – Jury selection begins Monday morning for the trial of a Texas truck driver who was accused of killing a woman last year and dumping her body off Interstate 80.

The homicide case against Tracy Ray Rollins Jr., 30, of Dallas, TX, is expected to go to trial at the Union County Courthouse this fall.

Rollins' attorney, public defender Brian Ulmer, had submitted a request for a psychological evaluation last fall. The results showed that Rollins is competent to stand trial.

Rollins is set to stand trial for allegedly slaying Rebecca Landrith and leaving her body at the Mile Run interchange off I-80 on Feb. 7, 2021.

Landrith, 47, of Virginia, was shot at least 18 times in the head, neck, and chest inside the cab of Rollins’ tractor-trailer truck.

Receipts in Landrith's jacket pocket led police to trace the alleged homicide back to Rollins, who was arrested on Feb. 10, 2021 in Connecticut. Police used the receipts to match dates and times to surveillance footage at several restaurants and convenience stores in Wisconsin and Indiana.

Investigators determined that Rollins and Landrith had traveled together in his tractor-trailer from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania.

It is believed that Landrith, who previously worked as a professional model, had traveled with Rollins for several months during his deliveries. She had allegedly gone by the name “Leslie Myers.”

A PennDOT worker found Landrith’s body the morning of Feb. 7 off the Mile Run interchange near the Clinton County line. Fingerprints were used to identify Landrith, since she did not have identification on her.

After Rollins' arrest, he was extradited back to Pennsylvania and arraigned on charges of criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse. He remains in Union County Jail.

