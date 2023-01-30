Lewisburg, Pa. – Jury selection began today for the homicide trial for 77-year-old Myrle Evelyn Miller of Winfield.

Miller faces charges of first-degree murder, perjury, and felony fraud insurance theft for the death of her third husband, John W. Nichols, 77, of Millmont. He died at the couple's home on Lamey Road on April 14, 2018.

The trial originally was scheduled for Jan. 4, but was canceled the night before due to an illness in Miller's defense team, according to the Union County District Attorney's office. Miller's new trial date is April 18.

A jury had been selected in October, but due to the delay, those jurors were dismissed. A new set of jurors had to be selected, according to the Union County District Attorney's office.

State police filed homicide and fraud charges in May 2021 after a grand jury concluded that Miller had administered a lethal dose of Verapamil from her own prescription to her husband of seven years. She also is accused of fraudulently taking thousands of dollars from his bank accounts and life insurance policies.

The medication allegedly caused Nichols’ heart to fail. Verapamil, which is used to treat high blood pressure, had a negative effect on Nichols’ heart disease and caused his death, according to court documents. A forensic pathologist who reviewed Nichols' autopsy confirmed that Verapamil would have been fatal to Nichols.

Court documents from the grand jury outline evidence that Nichols' death “came on the heels of years of fraud and theft perpetuated by Miller who systematically drained his bank accounts and had others impersonate him for the purpose of obtaining loans in his name."

Authorities caught onto Miller's deceptive practices when an investigator from the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging visited Nichols' home on April 5, 2018 and got permission from him to investigate his finances.

Investigators determined that Miller had conducted Google searches on April 11, 2018, that included the terms “marriage laws in PA,” “divorce lawyers in PA,” and “dividing assets in divorce.”

In the following days, Miller, who is a certified nursing assistant, also conducted online queries for the medications Flexeril, Donopezil, Ativan, and Verapamil.

Pharmacy records show Miller picked up a 90-day supply for Verapamil on Feb.1, 2018, and signed for another bottle of the medication on April 12, 2018, just 71 days into her supply, according to the grand jury report.

Miller appeared surprisingly calm on April 14, 2018, when Nichols’ family came to the home after learning of his death, the report stated. She seemed overly concerned about finding Nichols’ will and power of attorney documents, and told her son she “didn’t want anybody else or his (Mr. Nichols’) kids getting their hands on them,” according to the report. Miller was made sole benefactor on Nichols’ will in 2015.

Hours before Nichols’ death, Miller corresponded with another man via Facebook Messenger as she told him she was in love with him. She had been engaging in online exchanges with other men for months prior to Nichols’ death, professing her love to them and sending them money.

Investigators found that Miller had retained complete control of Nichols’ finances during their marriage and fraudulently made herself sole benefactor on two of his three life insurance policies, according to the report. She also had taken out a $19,000 loan in Nichols’ name and depleted $170,000 from a bank account and $87,000 from another.

The case has been continued several times since Miller's preliminary hearing in September 2021.

Senior Judge Edward D. Reibman of Lehigh County will preside over the trial in April.

Miller remains in Clinton County Prison. She is being represented by Union County Public Defender Brian Ulmer.

