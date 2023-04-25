Updated April 25, 2:15 p.m.

Lewisburg, Pa. — After a short deliberation, a jury Monday in Union County found Myrle Evelyn Miller guilty of poisoning her husband in 2018 and stealing thousands of dollars from him.

The trial, which began on April 18, wrapped up with the defense presenting several witnesses on Miller's behalf. Miller, 78, did not testify. The Union County District Attorney's Office said the guilty verdict was returned around 6 p.m. April 23.

The charges against Miller were filed in May 2021 after a state grand jury investigation. Those charges include first-degree murder, insurance fraud, theft by deception, forgery, and perjury.

Prosecutor Senior Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Buck called the case a "simple case" which involved "greed, lies, and coldness of heart." Buck was assisting Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson in leading the prosecution's case.

Miller is accused of poisoning her husband John W. Nichols, who died on April 14, 2018 at the couple's home on Lamey Road in Millmont. He was 77 at the time.

Miller, who married Nichols in December 2012, was also found guilty of draining his finances during their six years together. Miller forged checks and fraudulently opened two loans against Nichols' life insurance policy, bilking him of thousands of dollars.

“The defendant was systematically emptying her husband’s bank accounts, and upon being found out, made the deliberate and intentional decision to kill him,” Pa. Attorney General Michelle Henry said. “It is hard to fathom acts more cold, calculated, and self-serving, and while we cannot bring back the life of Mr. Nichols, we hope today’s verdict offers a measure of justice to his family and friends.”

The prosecution had a number of witnesses and experts testify last week, including Julia Williard of Union-Snyder Agency of Aging. She visited Nichols at his home on April 5, 2018 after someone told the agency Nichols was being financially exploited.

Shortly after Williard started an investigation, Miller gave Nichols a fatal dose of her blood pressure medication, Verapamil. Williard testified that Nichols had accounts in the negatives at that point, and he was unaware. Miller murdered Nichols because "she was about to be exposed. The only way out in her mind was murder," Buck said.

Nichols, who Buck said trusted Miller, allowed Miller to handle his finances and signed a document in 2015 giving her power of attorney. Buck said Miller forged Nichols' signature to sign checks from his accounts to herself or to cash. She often gave money away to her children and friends.

Miller also obtained two loans through Nichols' life insurance policies by forging his signature. She had other men impersonate Nichols on the phone in order to obtain the loans totaling $27,000.

Miller's attorney, Union County Public Defender Brian Ulmer, told the jury that Nichols and Miller were a married couple who shared financial accounts. Nichols had given Miller permission to manage his money. He said Miller did not make lavish purchases, but rather spent money on everyday life finances.

Miller, who is now married to her fourth husband, was previously acquitted by a jury in Montour County of criminal attempted homicide of her first husband, Ronald Rovenolt. She had been accused of putting poison in her husband's drinks.

Senior Judge Edward D. Reibman of Lehigh County presided over the trial.

Miller remains jailed without bail at Columbia County Prison as she awaits sentencing.

