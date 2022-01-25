Williamsport, Pa. – Four years after filing a federal discrimination civil lawsuit against the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC), a jury found that a female truck driver from Centre County was entitled to more than $800,000 in damages.

Susan Bowersox filed the suit at the federal courthouse in Williamsport in 2018 when she was 60-years-old, alleging that she was treated differently than her male coworkers before being terminated on July 28, 2016.

The defendants named in the case, besides the DOC, include Matthew Vozniak, laundry supervisor, and William York, who was the laundry manager at the time at the Benner State Correctional Institution in Centre County. The total award amount of $821,835 includes $7,500 each from Vozniak and York, according to court documents.

Bowersox, who was the only female truck driver to ever be employed by the DOC, was 58 at the time she was hired in August 2015, according to the complaint. Though Bowersox was previously employed as an equipment operator by PennDOT, she alleges her application for employment had been passed over in favor of younger, less qualified males. Ten months prior to being hired by the DOC, Bowersox had filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Bowersox’s primary job responsibility was driving a tractor-trailer or box truck and picking up soiled laundry at the state prisons, as well as at state hospitals and veterans’ homes.

However, Bowersox claims that she was subjected to excessive scrutiny of her work performance compared to her younger, male peers. She also alleges in the complaint that she had unfair negative job performance reviews, and that she was subjected to corrective action for infractions while her male peers who committed the same actions were not disciplined. The DOC also had allegedly failed to provide Bowersox with the same level of training as her male peers.

Eventually, Bowersox was removed from her truck driving duties “based on a male coworker’s allegations that ‘she did not know what she was doing’ and drove her truck in an unsafe manner,” according to the complaint. She was transferred to the laundry unit after that. The suit alleges that the defendants failed to adequately investigate the male coworker’s allegations, “many of which could have easily been disproven through review of DOC security videos.”

The defendants claimed that Bowersox had several unsafe situations when driving the truck, including driving too fast, driving too close to a person, and letting her truck roll away from the dock, according to court documents. She also allegedly failed to learn routes which caused deliveries to be late or missed completely and locked her keys in the vehicle several times, even after being counseled.

Bowersox admitted she initially had issues with backing up to a loading dock and compiling inspection logs, but felt she eventually improved. She alleged the DOC tolerated more safety and performance issues from the male drivers.

The defendants claimed she was fired for not satisfactorily completing her probation period due to being a safety and security risk. Bowersox contends the main reason she was fired was because she was a woman, and she was discriminated against due to her sex.

The jury trial wrapped up on Jan. 19 with Margaret S. Coleman of Pittsburgh as her attorney. The money awarded for damages also includes lost wages and pension.