Lewisburg, Pa. — A man described as a 'Juggalo' allegedly assaulted and robbed him in the parking lot of the Street of Shops in Lewisburg.

Buffalo Valley Regional Police Patrolman Martez D. Faulkner said shortly before 4 p.m. on May 13, Clyde Francis Burgit, 31, of Muncy, punched and kicked the accuser, his half-brother, in the parking lot of the antiques business.

Burgit also reportedly took the accuser's wallet and two cell phones. The accuser described Burgit to police as being a 'Juggalo,' with several face tattoos including tattoos around his eyes. Burgit also has a tattoo that makes his face look like a clown, Faulkner wrote in the affidavit. A Juggalo is a fan of the hip hop group Insane Clown Posse, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary. The Juggalos often wear black and white clown makeup like the members of the hip hop due.

The accuser told police he was in the parking lot waiting for his mother to get off work when Burgit approached him and said, "you thought I wouldn't show up," according to the affidavit. That's when Burgit allegedly started punching the accuser in the head and until he stumbled and fell. Burgit kicked the accuser in the abdomen several times. Burgit then took his wallet and two cell phones and fled.

Burgit is a member of the 'Juggalos,' the accuser told police. The accuser and his ex-girlfriend had an altercation with a member of the Juggalos years ago and he believes this is why Burgit has animosity toward him, Faulkner wrote.

The two men had a heated exchange on social media prior to the altercation.

Burgit was charged with felony robbery - inflicting threat immediate bodily injury, misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment. He remains in Union County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. June 1 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.