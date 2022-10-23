New Columbia, Pa. — A Union County district judge set bail at $75,000 after a New Columbia man was arrested for an alleged rape on Oct. 8.

State police at Milton say Michael Lee Diggan, 31, of New Columbia, was involved in the alleged rape of a 24-year-old woman at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 8. District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe arraigned Diggan on felony charges of rape, sexual assault, and aggravated assault.

Diggan remains in Union County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 25 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.

Court records show Diggan previously was convicted in Montour County of statutory sexual assault of a 14-year-old on Sept. 6, 2014.

