A state trooper created his own exigent circumstances to unlawfully search a Bellefonte home, a recent ruling by Centre County Judge Jonathan D. Grine indicated.

"This Court believes this falls squarely within the category of a police officer creating the very exigency he then relies on to justify his search," Grine wrote in an Aug. 17 suppression order.

The order suppresses evidence obtained by PSP Rockview Trooper Jonathan Hodges from being used against defendant Jacob S. Kriner.

Troopers seized drug paraphernalia from inside Kriner's home in Boggs Township but court records don't indicate what type of paraphernalia.

Kriner was charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia as a result of the incident.

Hodges admitted in open court that he didn't have probable cause when he went to Kriner's home in the 100 block of White Pine Lane on Nov. 7, 2019.

"Trooper Hodges has developed a modus operandi in this county - showing up at the homes of Centre County residents without reasonable suspicion, let alone probable cause, and not leaving until he gets what he wants," Assistant Public Defender Shannon M. Malone wrote in her winning suppression motion.

Hodges and Trooper Howard Sweeny went to the address to investigate a mother's claim that her minor daughter previously was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana there.

"So initially the information she gave, it was not supported," Hodges testified about the mother's report.

Hodges indicated that he and Trooper Howard Sweeny hoped to verify the mother's information by speaking to people at Kriner's address.

When Hodges knocked, Jacob Kriner's father Scott Kriner answered, according to court transcripts.

"He was very careful in the way he stepped outside...very nervous, sweating profusely," Hodges testified of Kriner.

The troopers asked Scott questions about the mother's allegations.

According to Hodges, Scott Kriner told him he wasn't the homeowner and couldn't give consent to search.

Trying to run out every possible lead, Hodges stepped away and tried unsuccessfully to call Scott's son Jacob, who also resided at the address, according to testimony.

Instead of telling Scott he couldn't reach Jacob, Hodges lied, Malone wrote.

According to his own affidavit, Hodges asked Scott "what he would say if I told him his son said he knew what was inside the residence."

That's when Scott allegedly told Hodges that he and his son "sometimes smoke marijuana inside the house."

At that point, Hodges testified that he told Sweeny he was interested in applying for a search warrant.

But before leaving to apply for the warrant, Hodges said he performed a protective sweep by walking "maybe a step, two steps" into the residence and shouting for anybody inside to come out.

Homeowner Holly Rash then appeared from a back bedroom and gave the troopers consent to search, court papers stated.

But Grine said Holly Rash's consent to search was invalid because Hodges never was in a legal position to do a protective sweep in the first place:

This Court does not believe an unsubstantiated tip, followed by nervous behavior when questioned repeatedly by more than one police officer several days following such a tip, creates exigent circumstances requiring a protective sweep of a private residence. To be sure, such would lend itself wonderfully to police following up on meritless pranks or misinformation, by intruding into the private home when not satisfied with the individual's sensibilities upon being confronted by an officer. (Centre County Court Judge Jonathan D. Grine)

Centre County court records indicate Hodges has a history of reported misconduct.

In 2018, Hodges perjured himself on the stand, Malone wrote.

In that case, Grine ruled that Hodges "unconstitutionally detained and interrogated [Mason Schultz] without even a modicum of reliable information much less reasonable suspicion or probable cause."

"Trooper Hodges had such a flimsy source of information that he initially went to the wrong address looking for the defendant," Grine wrote in the Schultz case.

In another 2018 case, Centre County Judge Brian K. Marshall suppressed evidence because Hodges subjected a juvenile to custodial interrogation without Miranda warnings or a parent present, Malone wrote. Hodges reportedly was investigating an anonymous tip that juveniles were smoking marijuana in a shed.

"While it may be constitutionally permissible for police to walk up to an individual on the street and engage them in conversation in order to gather evidence, what Trooper Hodges has undertaken to do in Centre County is a different animal and cannot be said to be lawful," Malone wrote.