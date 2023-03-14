Williamsport, Pa. — A U.S. Middle District Court judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed against former Northumberland County Prison warden Bruce Kovach and a female corrections officer identified as "Mary Doe."

The family of Sean R. Beers Jr., 34, of Paxinos, filed the lawsuit on July 14 claiming that the negligence of the staff at the prison contributed to Beers' suicide on Sept. 15, 2021.

According to the complaint filed by Beers' mother Sherry Beers, the inmate told prison staff he was having suicidal thoughts prior to his death in September. The day of his death, Mary Doe was working the area near Beers' cell and was "flirting" with another inmate. Doe allegedly left Beers unattended in his cell and did not check on him for an extended period of time.

Later that day, Beers was found unresponsive in his cell and was taken to Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chief U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann wrote in his opinion that the lawsuit fails to prove that prison staff knew Beers was suicidal. The complaint does not list who Beers told about his suicidal thoughts, Brann continued. "Beers names one unidentified correctional officer, Mary Doe, as a Defendant but does not allege that she was the 'representative' to whom Sean indicated his suicidal ideation," Brann wrote.

The lawsuit also contends Beers was not screened properly for mental health needs after he was committed to the prison on May 12, 2021 on charges of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

The prison was short-staffed at the time and employees, including Doe, were not properly trained to recognize inmates' suicidal tendencies, according to the complaint.

Brann wrote in his opinion that the lawsuit could not prove the defendants were aware of an excessive risk to the safety of Beers at the time of his incarceration. "...Beers has not alleged that any of the Supervisor Defendants knew of Sean’s vulnerability to suicide. Nor has she established that the risk of his suicide was obvious. She has not even sufficiently alleged that the Supervisor Defendants knew that Sean was detained in the County Jail," Brann wrote.

Brann noted the complaint did not point out any specific deficiencies in the training of the staff nor did it "offer any proposed training options that would have reduced the risk of prison suicides."

Beers' family filed the lawsuit based on Wrongful Death Act and is seeking $75,000 in damages and compensation on four counts of wrongful death, survival claims, and civil rights. Beers' parents and three children are named as survivors entitled to compensation. They have until March 24 to file an amended complaint.

The Northumberland County Commissioners, Samuel J. Schiaccatano, Joseph M. Klebon, and Kymberley L. Best, also were named as defendants in the lawsuit. Former corrections officer James Hoskin is named in the lawsuit, as well.

A similar wrongful death lawsuit was filed in May against Kovach and the commissioners. Plaintiff Timothy McAndrew, father of Meghan McAndrew, claimed staff failed to assess and monitor his daughter properly for suicidal tendencies. Meghan was found dead in her cell on Feb. 11, 2022, just one week after her commitment. That lawsuit was dismissed in January on grounds that the complaint failed to establish negligence from the prison staff.

Beers' estate is being represented by attorney Joseph Orso of Williamsport.

